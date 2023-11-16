YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary A. Schilling, 68 of Youngstown, died Tuesday evening, November 8, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown.

Gary was born February 27, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of George H. and Alice Schilling and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Poland High School in 1973 and had worked in maintenance for the former Ron Joy Nursing Home.

Gary was a member of Disciples Christian Church where he was very active. He looked forward to camping and fishing trips with his wife. He loved to cook and enjoyed gardening.

He was a loving husband to his wife of 32 years, the former Lori Reinman, who died September 6, 2022.

Gary was a wonderful son, brother, and brother-in-law. Most importantly, Gary was dedicated to his church and family and will be dearly missed.

Besides his mother, Alice Schilling, Gary leaves two brothers, George J. “Skip” Schilling of Youngstown, Ronald (Diane) Schilling of Struthers; a sister, Joyce Gilbert of Leetonia; sister-in-laws, Lynn (James) Carney of Midlothian, Virginia, Leslie (Rev Don) Baird of Canton and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his father. Friends may call on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 from Noon until 1:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. The family takes comfort knowing that Lori and Gary are together again.

To send flowers to the family of Gary, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.