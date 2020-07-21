Gary A. Pittman, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary A. Pittman, Jr., 50, passed away unexpectedly with his family by his side on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Gary was born in Warren, Ohio on September 3, 1969, the son of Gary A. and Sandra M. (Vaughan) Pittman, Sr.

On January 31, 1988 he was united in marriage to the former Jean L. Huzvar who survives.

Gary was employed by Winkle Industries for 32 years in the capacity of plant manager.

Gary’s dedication to and love of family defined his life. He was known as a dependable and selfless man with a strong work ethic. A jack of all trades, he was happiest spending time at Humble Acres with his wife by his side crafting and woodworking in their craft shop. Gary and Jean enjoyed their road trips together in search of the perfect find.

Besides his wife of 32 years, Gary is survived by his son, Gary (Stephanie) Pittman III; his daughter, Ashley (Kyle) Hallas; his father, Gary A. Pittman, Sr.; his grandchildren, Kobi and Harper and his brother, Brian (Lori) Pittman.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.

A private family celebration will be held to honor Gary’s life.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Please express condolences to the family at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary A. Pittman Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 22, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: