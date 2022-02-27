YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garry W. Cox, 71, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by his family.

Garry was born on December 28, 1950, in Youngstown the son of William L. and Peggy VanValien Cox.

On February 10, 1973, he was united in marriage to the former Cinda Gillam Cox with whom he shared 49 years of marriage.

A lifelong resident of the area he graduated from Poland High School in 1970.

Garry began a 30-year career in the trucking industry with Heartland Trucking as an over the road driver. He also worked for Peterbilt and Ford in various positions including test driver.

He was a member of Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall Youngstown West Congregation.

Garry enjoyed repairing old furniture with his wife Cinda, they shared their talents with others at the Wizard of Odds. He also loved riding his Harley and took pride in his vegetable garden, especially his rhubarb plants.

Garry will be missed by his wife, Cinda; sons, Joshua W. (Jean) Cox and Shawn L. Cox; grandchildren, Cinda-Jean, BillieJo, Sierra and Miranda; great-grandchildren Gabriella, Olivia and a baby boy on the way and sisters, Beverly Cliffe and Cathy Jerbic.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandchildren, Joshua Cox, Jr., and Chloe Cox.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel followed by a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m.

To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.