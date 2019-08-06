Garry Duane Keefer, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garry Duane Keefer, 65 of Niles, died Sunday afternoon, August 4, 2019, surrounded by his family at home in Niles.

He was born May 7, 1954 in Warren the son of the late Edmond W. “Eddy” Keefer and Betty Jane Begalla Keefer of Niles.



Garry was a 1972 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He then received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Electrical Engineering from the General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan, where he belonged to the Delta Chapter of the Alpha Gamma Upsilon fraternity.

He was an electrical engineer with Delphi Packard Electric in Warren for 35 years, retiring in 2009. During his working career, he traveled extensively for General Motors.



In his teens, Garry was a member of the Masonic Order of DeMolay in Warren.

He loved spending time with is family and grandchildren. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes fan and enjoyed owning and working on his 1975 Corvette, that he bought brand new.

He had been an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Warren, where he had served as an usher.

He enjoyed bowling, racquetball and had been a member of the Packard Electric softball team.



Garry is survived by his mother, Betty J. Keefer of Niles; two daughters, Yvonne M. (Brian) Porterfield of Southington and Jennifer G. (Scott) Meeker of Niles; one son, John Eric (Paula) Keefer of Kalida, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Chasitie Keefer, Tonya Keefer, Layne Keefer, Kaitlyn Keefer, Zachary and Maximus Cicero and Lucas Porterfield and his ex-wife, Diane G. Miller Keefer of Howland.



The memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Cremation will be held with inurnment in the mausoleum at Pineview Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 2545 Farmers Drive, Suite 300, Columbus, OH 43235.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.robertsclarkchapel.com

