CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garrett B. Dickerson, “Gary”, was born December 30, 1960. He grew up in Howland, Ohio as a classic Cleveland sports fan and said he resonated with “That 70s Show.”

He met the love of his life through his mother. Gary and his wife had a fun life, throwing the best parties and disappearing into the mountains of West Virginia. They settled down in Cortland, Ohio where they raised three daughters. He was the best supporter, motivator, advisor and shoulder to cry on.

He transformed his life for his family by becoming sober on November 30, 2006. He remained active in AA in his 15+ years of recovery, attending or leading meetings wherever he went, sponsoring fellow AA members and being a regular presence at his home group on Wednesday evenings at Vienna Methodist Church. He lived each day with perseverance, acceptance and love.

He worked at K-Mart/Sears Distribution Center for over 36 years and when that was ripped away, he put one foot in front of the other. He went to school to get his CDL and drive trucks until he was no longer able.

His friends and family describe him as humble, genuine, kind, hardworking, honest, easy going, hilarious and a realist. He was witty, sarcastic and never worried about “offending” someone with his humor. He was the cook of the family, handy-man and spider-crusher. Gary enjoyed the simple things such as growing a garden, walking on his property, swinging on the back porch and shooting trash in the garbage from across the room.

He battled various health issues over the years and often said “I’m on borrowed time.” With his first battle with cancer in 2019/2020, Gary had two goals: 1. To live to be 60 years old and 2. To walk each of his daughters down the aisle; both of which he has now attained. After a second bout of cancer in 2022 and multiple complications, Garrett passed on to a better place on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

He is reunited with his parents, Gordon and Doris Dickerson; his younger brother, James Dickerson and numerous family pets.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Cindy (Miller); his daughters, Brandi (Eno Iftiu), Shantil (Jarod Weaver) and Tess (Luis Quezada-Juarez); his sister, Toni (Clement) and his four grandchildren, Mila (Iftiu), Leosa (Weaver), Otto (Weaver) and Adrian (Quezada-Juarez).

“and remember, be nice to everyone” – Garrett.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street, Cortland, OH 44410.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family.

