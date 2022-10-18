CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gale R. Hughes, age 66, of Cortland passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

She was born May 16, 1956, to the late Donald E. and Betty C. Clawson Young.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter M. Hughes; her parents; brothers, Donald M. Young and Joseph L. Young; two brothers-in-law, two nephews and one great-nephew.

Gale was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time in the kitchen making meals for her family. Her home was a point of pride and she put many hours into decorating and making it her own.

She is survived by her son, Walter Michael Hughes; grandchildren, Taylor L. Hughes and Hunter (Sofia) M. Hughes; siblings, James Young, Sally Kobel and Barbara (Barry) Preston and numerous other family members.

Calling hours will be held 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel 164 N. High Street, Cortland, OH 44410, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, 3495 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

