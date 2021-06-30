Gail Mamula-Seekins, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail Mamula-Seekins, age 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, June 29, 2021 at her residence with family by her side.



Gail was born June 14, 1938 in Greene Township to the late Miles and Harriett (Krahl) Taylor.

She was a 1956 graduate of Greene High School.

In her youth she enjoyed playing the trumpet and piano. In her more recent years, she loved being a proud member of the YSU Chorus. Gail also took great joy spending time with her family, golfing, shopping for unique treasures in local boutiques and traveling.



Gail worked at Taylor Winfield, area hospitals St. Joseph and Trumbull Memorial, along with over 20 years in the insurance industry with Thrivent Financial / AAL. She was most happy and fulfilled when she worked for NOAS (Northeast Ohio Adoption Services).



Beside her parents, Gail is preceded in death by her husband William Seekins and her former husband John R. Mamula, Jr.



Gail is survived by her children, John R. Mamula, III, Marti (Charles) Bergana, Rochelle (Tim) Gallo, Kevin (Lisa) Mamula and Danielle (Fred) Noday; 12 grandchildren, Lisa Mamula, Vanessa Mamula, Mitchell Mamula, Jessica (Chad) Garthe, Jason Bergana, Danielle Murphy, Jacob (Samantha) Fulmer, Diana Mamula, Nathanial Mamula, Franchesca Noday, Miranda Noday, and Freddy Noday; eight great grandchildren, Allyson, Peyton, Evelynn, Elliott, Cailyn, Patrick, Zachary, and Jack; her brothers, C. Grant “Bud” (Esther) Taylor and Harold (Ruth) Taylor and nieces and nephews.



Friends may call Saturday 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. at the Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren; where the funeral service will begin at Noon with Pastor David Luther, officiant.

Interment in Greenlawn Cemetery.



