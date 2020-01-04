Gail Ann Treharn, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail Ann Treharn, age 69, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Gail was born in Cleveland, on August 4, 1950, to Michael and Doris (Stowe) Nadiak.



On February 15, 1969, Gail was united in marriage to the love of her life, Michael Treharn, Sr., who survives.



Gail spent many years working as a nurse’s aide for Hattie Larlham. She was a natural in her position as her greatest passion was her family.

Gail was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandma, adoring GiGi, attentive daughter and dear sister. She lived her life creating fabulous memories for her family to cherish.



Besides her husband of 50 years, Gail is survived by her children, Joseph (Samantha Peters) Treharn, Mike (Leslie) Treharn and Delite Treharn; her mother, Doris Nadiak; her grandchildren, Joey, Tyler, Michael and Zac Treharn, Ginger Allen, Patrick and Roger Murphy; her great-grandchildren, Xander, Jacob and Salem and her sisters, Ruth (Ron) Kendra, Donna (Randy) Miller, Shirley Pape and Pennie Harris; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Gail was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Dennis Nadiak.



A Celebration of Life for Gail will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Lane Family Event Center, 2681 E. Market Street, Warren, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family of Gail Ann Treharn, please visit Tribute Store.