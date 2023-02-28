CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail Ann Gunger, 85 of Canfield, died Saturday evening, February 25, at the Inn at Christine Valley.

Gail was born July 28, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Jay and Isabelle (Davies) Leedy and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from South High School in 1955.

Gail was a member of the Canfield Republican Women’s Club and a volunteer for the regional Alzheimer’s Network. She loved nature, especially Mill Creek Park and was an avid flower and cactus gardener. She also enjoyed feeding and watching hummingbirds and had a fabulous collection of hummingbird figurines.

Gail will be forever remembered by her husband of 66 years, Frank Gunger, whom she married November 3, 1956; two sons, James Gunger and Steven Gunger, both of Canfield and a daughter, Laura (Paul) Lyden of North Jackson. She also leaves two grandchildren, Paul Lyden, Jr. and Jennifer (Marc) Uhrich and a sister, Alice Brown of North Carolina.

Besides her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her brother, David Leedy.

There will be no services or calling hours per Gail’s wishes.

The family invites you to make donations to the Alzheimer’s Network in her honor, 4214 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

