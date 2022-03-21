LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – GaeLynne Lakshminarasimhan, 68 of Liberty, died Saturday morning, March 19, at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Medical Center.

GaeLynne was born August 29, 1953 in Struthers, a daughter of the late Howard and Thelma (Ladigo) Bott and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1971 and received her nursing degree from Choffin School of Nursing.

GaeLynne was a former member of Austintown Community Church and a member of the SLN Hindu Temple of Northeast Ohio.

She worked as a nurse and other positions at both Northside and Southside Hospitals for almost 40 years.

GaeLynne enjoyed photography, traveling, making and collecting art. She loved to cook and was known for her “locally famous” lasagna, wedding soup, latkes and so many other dishes. She was the band nurse, speech mom and the unofficial school nurse while her son was in school and was known for her enthusiasm, vibrancy and golden heart and will be dearly missed.

She leaves her husband, Dr. Rajagopalan “Raja” Lakshminarasimhan, whom she married June 6, 1987; her son, Suraj Lakshminarasimhan of Youngstown and several cousins. Above all, she loved her fur babies and leaves her two beloved English Bulldogs, Abby and Simba.

Friends may call on Friday, March 25 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel with a funeral service Saturday, March 26 at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m.

Gaelynne actively supported local and national animal charities and in lieu of flowers the family is requesting material tributes take the form of contributions in memory of GaeLynne to Hulks Helping Hands Rescue, P.O. Box 796, Meadows of Dan, VA 24120; Bully For You English Bulldog Rescue, P.O. Box 2721, Claremore, OK 74018 or your favorite local animal charity.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.