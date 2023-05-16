MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – G. “John” Gagyi, 72, of Mineral Ridge, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

John was born September 3, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the son of Benjamin and Sara (Kovach) Gagyi.

John was a graduate of Chaney High School and obtained his bachelor degree from Youngstown State University.

John started his career at Neapolitan Music as an instrument repair man. He went on to have his own business, Austintown Music Center until 1993. John was a medical courier for Clockwork Logistics, where he retired in 2016. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan; especially baseball.

He leaves to cherish his memory his best friend of more than 30 years Cassandra “Sandy” Domenick and her daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Dallas Gombash; his aunt Blanche Molnar; his cousins Frank Molnar and Theresa (Bill) Kelly; and his favorite furry friend, Bernie.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his friends Andrew L. Domenick, Andrew M. Domenick and Shelley Domenick.

Per John’s wishes there will be no services. John was more of a giver and even his last act of kindness was to help others by being a Lifebanc donor.

To send flowers to the family of G. , please visit our floral store.