Frederick T. Miller, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Frederick T. Miller, loving husband and father, passed away on January 20, 2021 at the age of 78.

Fred was born on May 11, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Anna and Fred Miller.

He was married to Ann Williams Miller from July 11, 1964 until her death in October 1996.

On July 31, 2004, he wed Mary Miller (formerly DiGiacobbe) at Howland Community Church.

Fred retired from Packard-Electric after over 30 years.

He was a member of the Freemasons for over 50 years serving as Past Master of the Carroll F. Clapp Masonic Lodge #655 which merged into Cortland Masonic Lodge #529 and previously served as a Deacon at Howland Community Church and an Elder at Bazetta Christian Church.

Fred was a committed blood donor who passed the 20 gallon mark with his last donation in October 2020, saving up to 483 lives. He was always a hard worker and was a happy, smiling man who loved to joke with the people he met.

Fred enjoyed spending his time traveling to the Outer Banks, sampling his way through the Bourbon Trail, visiting wineries and listening to live music with his wife. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Miller; sister Linda Bogovich; his adult children Colin Miller (Leanne), Megan Miller (Sean Hofus), Devin Miller (Brigitta), Brent Miller (Susan) and Alyssa Rose Miller and step-daughter Gia DiGiacobbe.

Fred was blessed with many grandchildren, including Matthew, Sarah, Laura, Luke, Aidan, Liam, Emma, Alana, Leah, and Anthony.

Fred was preceded in death by his first wife and his parents.

Calling Hours will be held February 3, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Lane Roberts-Clark Funeral Home at 180 Garfield Drive Warren, Ohio 44483.

The memorial service will begin at 12 Noon.

Burial will be private at Howland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Fred’s name to the American Diabetes Association.

