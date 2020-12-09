Frederick Paul Slee, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Paul Slee, age 76, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away from complications of COVID-19 in the early morning of Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was a rehabilitation resident at Windsor House in Champion.



Fred was born in Lansing, Michigan on January 30, 1944, to parents Russell E. and Dorothy M. (Van Antwerp) Slee.

He grew up as the youngest of four children and graduated from Mason High School in Mason, Michigan. Soon after, he moved with his family to Pioneer, Ohio. Fred earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Bowling Green State University in 1970.



Fred worked for the Trumbull County Department of Human Services in Warren, Ohio for 27 years and retired in 1999 as an income maintenance supervisor in the Medicaid Nursing Home Department. For many years,

Fred enjoyed work lunches at the Saratoga Restaurant in downtown Warren where he made many friends.

He attended Bazetta Christian Church with his family and was involved in the choir and the church basketball league.

He loved watching football, baseball and pretty much all sports and was a huge fan of Ohio State, the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians. He also loved playing basketball, baseball, racquetball, going camping with his family and visiting zoos. He was a pee wee baseball coach at Perkins Park in the 70s and an active parent in Squire’s Junior Military band in the 80s and 90s. During the 90s and early 2000s, he enjoyed singing with the chorus at Christmas time at Blessed Sacrament in Warren, where they presented Handel’s Messiah. In 2002, he participated in the Senior Olympics at Mineral Ridge and Columbus and won several medals after participating in 100 meters, 200 meters, horseshoes, shot-put and discus. In his later years, he was a regular walker at the Eastwood Mall and other area stores.



He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Jane Richards, whom he married on August 25, 2001; three daughters, Wendy (Jeff) Mundell of Cortland, Cindy (Bob) Munson of Westerville and Marcy (Rob) Davis of Westerville; his grandchildren, Asiah Mundell, Mikayla Mundell, Bobby Munson, Ben Munson, Sabrina Davis and Avery Davis; his great-grandson, Eli Mundell and siblings, Gordon (Yvonne) Slee of Fremont, Indiana and Ann Fulcher of Ionia, Michigan.



Fred was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sandra Slee-Tucker.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel on Garfield Drive in Warren. A private family viewing was held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 and cremation will take place during that week. There will be no calling hours or traditional funeral services due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Friends and family are invited to contact Fred’s daughters and wife using this email, slee.memorial@gmail.com, if you are interested in a tentative Zoom video memorial sometime this month.



The family is grateful for the condolences and would like to thank Fred’s friend, Larry Swarm, for his assistance recently.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity in Fred’s name.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 109 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.