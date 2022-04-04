HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frederick “Fritz” Schneider, who left on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

You used to start every day by waking up at 5:30 a.m., so it’s only fitting that’s when you left us peacefully in your sleep, surrounded by your girls, who love you.

You were a hippie, free spirit, lover of all people and an advocate of the golden rule.

You have had many passions in life, working as a licensed sea captain in Jamaica and an African art dealer in Ohio but none compare to the passion you had for your family.

You lived a life that most dream of, traveled the world, sailed the open sea and loved unconditionally.

You were an irreplaceable, shining light on this earth and the world is far more dim without you in it.

Fritz was born on August 3, 1954 in Bellfountain, Indiana, a son of the late Frederick and Mary Ruth Schneider.

He was a Howland High School graduate and attended The Ohio State University studying political science.

Fritz will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Maureen Schneider, whom he married on May 13, 1989; daughters, Abigail (Jason) Schneider-Bagoly and Annabelle Schneider; nephews, Nathan (Kate) Brainard and Zach (Emily) Brainard and Aunt Lynni Overby.



Besides his parents, Fritz was preceded in death by his sister, Beth Brainard.

Family and friends may visit from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in Fritz’s memory to the Native American Rights Fund by visiting https://secure.narf.org/page/64457/donate/1.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

We love you. We will miss you. We pray for your eternal peace.

