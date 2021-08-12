Frederick Del Smith, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Del Smith, 66, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 12, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Frederick was born on October 1, 1954, in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Elmer and Geneva (Cook) Smith.

A 1973 graduate of Mathews High School, Frederick proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy.

He was employed for 19 years by the Davey Tree Company as a tree trimmer and Verizon Wireless as a fiber optic technician for 20 years.

An Eagle Scout Frederick loved being in nature and enjoyed the outdoors. He loved a good tall healthy tree and fishing with his grand kids. Family was everything to him. Being a husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa, was his biggest accomplishment. Always remember to sit on a good Farmall tractor and “Let the good times roll”!



He is survived by his wife, Carol, with whom he shared 34 years of marriage; children, Rachel (Roger) Hoak, Josh (Jennifer) Kotanichek, Sunshine (Phil) Cole, Travis (Melissa Bartscher) Smith, Alysia (Kyle Quear) Smith and Luke Smith; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandy (Daniel) Hoop, Adell (Roger) Clouse and Jean Marie (Johnny) Ramsey and brother, William (Shelley) Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Elmer Smith, Jr.



Visitation will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, Ohio.

