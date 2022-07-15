YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Freda A. (May) Kochera, 98, passed away peacefully in the loving presence of her family on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Humility House.

Freda was one of four daughters born to William M. May and Gladys (Hendershot) May on February 26, 1924, in Clearville, Pennsylvania, coming to the Youngstown area in 1926.

On August 21, 1948, she was united in marriage to Steve Kochera at Zion Lutheran Church by the late Rev. Donald Alber. Prior to their marriage they built their own home together and shared 50 years of marriage.

A 1942 graduate of Fitch High School, Freda was employed by Wm. Herbert Moving Company before becoming a dedicated wife and mother who took pride in being a homemaker.

A lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church.

Freda was a people person making friends wherever she went. She enjoyed attending class reunions over the years and spending time with her husband, Steve, as he played baseball, visiting relatives and dining out. She loved the vacations in Florida with her sisters and cousin, Marge. She enjoyed watching Cleveland Indians baseball and the Cleveland Browns.



She will be deeply missed by her children, Sandra Kochera, Sharon Cunningham and Donald (Christine) Kochera; sister, Janice (Robert) Wehr; grandchildren, Jodi (Chad McKay) Plevniak, Kari (Ben Myers) Cunningham, Christopher (Katie) Kochera, Kellie (Nick) Hamm and Katie (Nick) Castro and great-grandchildren, Christopher Plevniak, Tarah Villers, Matthew Villers, Carly McKay, Aubrianna Myers, Beau Hamm and Anakin Castro. Freda dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was known to all as Grandma K.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Vada Reel and Wilma Tiller and son-in-law, Jim Cunningham.

Freda’s family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Anthony Lattanzio and staff for the care given over the years and to the staff at Humility House. A special thank you to nephews, Wayne Reel and Gary Reel and niece, Barbara Repasky, close family friend, Rich Patterson and caregiver, Lisa Guzzo, for their kindness.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Brunstetter Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions be given to Zion Lutheran Church -Bereavement Dinners.

To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Freda, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 17 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.