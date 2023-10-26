AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Russell Lester passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the age of 97.

Fred was born on November 22, 1925, in Struthers, Ohio to Welsh immigrants, Annie Russell and WWI veteran of the British Army Motorcycle Dispatch Riders, Fred Lester.

He grew up on a farm in Poland, Ohio, and graduated from Poland High School in 1943.

Fred enlisted in the United States Army, in the Korean War.

He married the younger sister of his sister’s husband in 1955 and settled in Austintown, where they raised their two children.

Fred worked at Republic Steel as a crane operator, Kinray Manufacturing Company as a shipping clerk and finally at Mahoning County Sanitary District as a chemical operator, eventually moving up to Assistant Chemist. He retired in 1990 after 32 years.

Fred leaves behind his daughter, Diana (Richard) Bell; his son, Fred “Bill” Lester (KJ Shannon); his grandchildren, Richard (Wei Ma) Bell and Erin (Michael) Ward; great-grandchildren, Brennan and Addison Ward; his brother-in-law, Jim (Elaine) Garts and nieces, Marla Garts, Monika (Frank) Krieder and Sue Zak.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine (Garts) Lester; his sister, Elizabeth (Lester) Garts and brother-in-law, William Garts.

Fred was a wonderful, thoughtful, quiet man with a dry sense of humor and a helpful generous nature. He will be deeply missed.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. A memorial service will take place immediately following visitation, at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.