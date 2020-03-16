Fred Munger, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Munger, 94, passed peacefully into his new life with the Lord on Saturday, March 14 at the Humility House in Austintown, surrounded by his loving family.

Fred was born September 1, 1925 in Cortland, son of the late George H. Munger and Etta Canfield Munger.

He was a lifelong area resident.



During high school Fred played in a dance band as a guitarist. He carried on his interest throughout most of his early life, playing in country, western, Hawaiian and polka bands. The bands were frequently heard on local radio stations, WHHH Warren, WPIC Sharon, WKBN Youngstown. He always said, he did not make much money but had a million dollars worth of laughs while playing.



Fred enlisted in the Marine Corps right out of high school in 1943. Serving in the 3rd amphibious corp in the South Pacific, Okinawa and China during World War II.



Following his honorable discharge Fred was employed in the manufacturing sector working at Swedlo Plastics, in Youngstown, Copperweld Steel in Warren, the Automatic Sprinkler Company in Youngstown and Wean United in Warren, Ohio.



Fred was a long time member of Austintown Community Church joining in 1957 and a member of Argus Lodge Canfield, Ohio.



Fred was married to Jennie Simodi on July 19, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio. Their marriage lasted almost 56 years until her death in 2003. He was a loving and devoted caretaker to Jennie, taking care of her for 25 years.



Preceding Fred in death were his parents, George and Etta Munger; his brother, Howard Munger and sister, Pearl Munger.



He is survived by two sons, Glenn Munger of Austintown and Mark (Alice) Munger of Boardman; one granddaughter, Amber Munger of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; four grandsons, Jason Munger of Austintown, Aaron (Michelle) Munger of Youngstown, Mark (Jessica) Munger of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Alan (Ashley) Munger of Los Angeles, California and seven great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Shepherd of the Valley Assisted Living in Poland and the Humility House in Austintown, as well as Hospice of the Valley for all their outstanding and loving care towards Fred.



Calling hours for Fred will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. A service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

