FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred George McCrimmon, Jr., 76, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Memorial Medical Center.

Fred was born on January 15, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late George Fred McCrimmon, Sr. and Helen McCrimmon.

He was a graduate of Maplewood High School and worked at General Motors.

He was a proud veteran of the Unites States Air Force.

He enjoyed racing, camping and being with his family. He was an avid NASCAR fan and a member of the Mecca Moose Lodge. He also was known for helping anyone that needed it.

Fred will be deeply missed by his children, Brian (Heather) McCrimmon, Kenny McCrimmon and his significant other, Danielle and Debbie (Gene) Metcalf; grandchildren, aka “Papa’s Angels”, Jamie (Nick), Nicole, Edward, DJ, Andrew, Gabi (José), Christopher and Corinne; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom (Mary) McCrimmon and Carl McCrimmon; sister, Maribel (Allie) Clarke; many nieces, nephews and adopted family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Darlene McCrimmon, whom he married on February 20, 1967 and passed away on February 1, 2022; brother, Bob McCrimmon; sister-in-law, Shirley McCrimmon and great-granddaughter, Andraila.

Family and friends may visit from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, located at 164 North High Street in Cortland. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Vienna Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Wounded Warrior Project.

