Fred Earl Shanower, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Earl Shanower, 72, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley.

Fred was born on September 14, 1948 in Warren, Ohio the son of Fred J. and Dorothy M. Archer Shanower.

On August 21, 1979 he was united in marriage to the former Colleen V. Penn Watson.

A lifelong resident of the area, Fred was a 1967 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School. H

e was employed by The Tribune Chronicle in the circulation and mail room departments and as a dock foreman.

Fred enjoyed playing the guitar and listening to music. He had an extensive collection of 45 rpm and 33 long playing records.

He will be deeply missed by his sister, Joyce M. Shanower and brother, Robert E. Shanower and an extended family of relatives and friends.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, wife and infant brother.

Calling hours for Fred will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes,Mineral Ridge Chapel, 1350 N. Niles Canfield Road, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to express condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family of Fred Earl Shanower please visit our Tribute Store.