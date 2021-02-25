Fred D. Bremick, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Bremick, 82, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021.



He was born in Kilsyth, West Virginia on July 9, 1938, the third of five sons of Victor and Agnes Hydella Bremick. The Bremick family moved to Masury, Ohio in the early 1940s.



Fred was a 1956 graduate of Brookfield High School excelling in baseball, basketball and football, lettering in all three sports. He was a member of the National Honor Society. The football team was undefeated his senior year. He attended Kent State University where he played on the football team his freshman year.



Fred served in the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, for three years. There he was an instructor for the Nike Hercules Missile program.



Fred married the former Jeanette Wright on February 13, 1960. They resided in Brookfield, Ohio, where they built their home. Together they had three sons, Brian, Mark and Scott.

Fred was involved with coaching the Brookfield midget football team which was formed by his brothers Gary and Ernie.



In 1965, Fred began working at Packard Electric, division of General Motors where he retired as a general superintendent in 1999.



On September 3, 1991, Fred married the former Lori Watson. They built their home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Fred and Lori moved to Louisville, Kentucky in 1999.



Fred was an avid gardener who also enjoyed canning, cooking, grilling and entertaining. Fred was a wine enthusiast who enjoyed discussing his knowledge of wines. In the 1990s to 2000s Fred was a running enthusiast, competing in several marathons. He ran a couple of marathons with his son, Mark.



In 2015 Fred moved back to Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Fred was an avid sports fan, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns.

Fred enjoyed all types of fishing. He especially loved spending time on his pontoon boat on Pymatuning Lake. Fred loved to take family and friends out on the water. Fred also enjoyed playing Euchre, golf and poker. Fred had many friendships with people from high school to coworkers at Packard and everywhere in between.



Fred will be remembered for his kind heart and generous spirit. Fred was a loving and devoted brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He cherished all time spent with his family and his family loved him dearly.



Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Agnes; his maternal grandmother, Annie Hydella Linko and two brothers, Richard and Gary.



Fred is survived by two brothers, Ernie “Bud” (JoAnn) of Hubbard and Don of Masury; three sons, Brian of Masury, Mark of Corpus Christi, Texas and Scott of Austintown; two grandchildren, Tristan of Girard and Victoria of Sharon; two ex-wives, Jeanette Bremick of Girard and Lori Bremick of Louisville, Kentucky; his Goddaughter, Janene Oyler of Girard and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



The family would like to express that due to the covid-19 pandemic, they understand that in person condolences may not be comfortable for some.



Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 1 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Sharon-Warren Road, on the Square in Brookfield. A memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Dick Smith officiant. Covid-19 precautions and social distancing will be in place. Interment in Brookfield Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.