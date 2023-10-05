CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frankie Lee Mahla, 96, passed away Wednesday evening, October 4, 2023 surrounded by her family at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

Frankie was born on October 12, 1926 in Gorham, Illinois, a daughter of the late Ray and Bernice Mattingly Holder.

She was a graduate of Gorham High School and worked as a secretary and book keeper for 30 years.

She met the love of her life, Robert F. Mahla at Scott Field Airforce Base and got married on January 13, 1945 in Paris, Texas.

She was an avid reader, reading two to three books a day, cooking, crafting, sewing, quilting, furniture refurnishing, and going to garage sales. She was involved with the Timberwolf veterans #104 division with her husband, and a member of the Ohio Star Quilting League.

Frankie will be deeply missed by her daughters, Nancy (John) Gregg of Mineral Ridge and Cheryl (Paul) Zimmerman of Vermillion; granddaughters, Kelley Brown, Amanda (Tom) Chirozzi, and Bethany (Robert) Fluharty; and two great-grandchildren, Cody and Alexis Brown.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Robert Mahla; and her brother Loy Gene Holder.

Per Frankie’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services, and cremation is entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

Entombment will be held at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Memorial contributions can be made in Frankie’s memory to the Paisley House, located at 1408 Mahoning Ave. Youngstown, OH 44509.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

