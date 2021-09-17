Frank W. Kolesar IV, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank W. Kolesar IV, 30, passed away on Tuesday September 14, 2021.

Frank was born July 18, 1991, the first son of Frank W. Kolesar III and Jeanne Kolesar.

He was a 2009 graduate of Canfield High School.

It was in the city of Canfield where Frank began a lawn care business in his early teens. Under the tutelage of many wise men, Frank learned and refined various skills which he would then pass on to those with whom he worked.

As Frank grew in wisdom, so did the impact he had on others. Frank’s final act of kindness was to be an organ donor.

Frank will be remembered fondly as an outgoing, reasonable man who was quick to lend a hand to a brother in need. His goals included expanding his excavating business and remodeling his home. He loved being outdoors, working on his trucks and being around friends but he was the happiest when he was enjoying his favorite, home cooked meals with his family.

Frank is survived by his mother, Jeanne; brothers, Michael and Joseph; his grandmother, Marian Parish; uncle, John (Brenda) Kolesar; aunt, Ginger Kolesar; uncle, Raymond (Erin) Lonsway, as well as his cousins, Tori (Josh) Herington, Darby and Taryn Kolesar, Jennifer (Mark) Wenick, Raymond (Chelsea) Lonsway, Isabella and Anthony Lonsway, Aubrey and Russell Wise and Noah and Logan Lonsway. He will also be missed by his two kittens, Mo Mo and Su Su, whom he recently rescued and loved dearly.

Frank was preceded in death by his father, Frank W. Kolesar III; a brother, Kevin M. Kolesar; his paternal grandparents, Frank and JoAnn Kolesar, Sr. and his maternal grandfather, Jacob A. Parish, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:45 p.m., Tuesday September 21 with a private funeral service to follow for the family at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 19, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.