NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank W. Betsa, 53, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022.

He was born May 22, 1968 in Youngstown, a son of William and Stella (Vivo) Betsa.

Frank was a Principal Systems Engineer with Proofpoint, a cyber security software company, where he was highly revered for his accomplishments and was known as a consistent high achiever. He was also bestowed many honors and awards, including trips to Aruba and Mexico to attend award ceremonies. He was known as the problem solver everyone would go to when they could not figure out a solution to a problem. Frank had also been employed at Youngstown State University with Network Services for 15 years.

Frank’s greatest joy was his family. He loved spending time with family and friends. There seemed to be an instant connect to whom ever Frank met. Between 2009 and 2013, without any monetary gains, Frank maintained the Stomping Grounds, a local skatepark, so that kids had a safe and enjoyable place to gather.

Frank is survived by his wife of 30 years, the former Kellie J. Porter, whom he married April 20, 1991; his sons, Kyle Betsa of Gilbert, Arizona and Devin Betsa of North Jackson; his daughter, Jianna Betsa of North Jackson and Flagstaff, A rizona; his sister, Debra (Eric) Bowers of Canfield; his father and mother-in-law, Richard and Janet Porter; his sisters-in-law, Lee Porter and Becky (Joe) Liguori; his nieces, Alaina, Brittany, Kayla, Krysta, Tori and Kris (Bret); his nephews, Alec, Dylan, Brian and Joe; his great nieces, Kinsley, Mariah and Emily and his great nephew, Jacob.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Billy and Michael Betsa; his sister, Marie Betsa and his sister-in-law, Kim Mills.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes

Austintown Chapel, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Jack Acri.



