Frank T. England, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank T. England, age 87, died Friday, June 11, 2021 at Crandall Medical Center after a period of declining health.

He was born on January 12, 1934 in Corry, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Frank and Irene Heckathorne England.



He was a licensed optician and owner of England Optical Service.

He was a long-time member of Windham United Methodist Church and attended Union Avenue United Methodist Church in Alliance. He sang in the choirs of both churches, as well as the choir at Copland Oaks.

A former resident of Southington, he and his wife Kay moved to Copeland Oaks Retirement Community in Sebring in 2012. There he continued to serve by adjusting and repairing resident’s spectacles and sold Avon products.



Frank was a graduate of Warren G. Harding in 1952.

He was a Past Master and a 50 year member of Old Erie Lodge #3, F&A.M.; a past District Deputy Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Ohio; a Past High Priest of Mahoning Chapter #10, Royal Arch Masons of Warren Council of Royal & Select Masons of Ohio, a Past Commander of Warren Commandery #39, Knights Templar; a Past Deputy Division Commander of the Grand Encampment of the United States of America. He was a member of the Scottish Rite of Youngstown and a holder of the 33rd degree for the Northern Jurisdiction A.A.S.R.. He was also a member of the Morning Light Chapter #80 Order of the Eastern Star.



Memories of Frank will be carried on by his wife of 46 years; his son, Terry A. (Kathy) England of Cortland; his daughter, Lori A. Overton of Warren; grandchildren, Justin A. England, Nathan S. Overton, Michael G. Overton, Cara L. England and Jennifer L. England; great-grandchildren, Asher Overton and Kylie Limbeck; several nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Michael S. Overton; sisters, Barbara (Herb) Downs and Beverly (Jim) Funtjar; brother, John “Jack” (Anna) England and special friend, Julie Clark.



Family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren. Old Erie Lodge will conduct Masonic Services at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and Warren Commandery #39 and members of the 9th Division will stand Honor Guard during Lodge services and calling hours.



Funeral Services will be held at the Windham United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, with Pastor Cindy Greenburg officiating. Friends may also call one hour prior to the service at church, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Services of final committal will follow at Windham Township Cemetery in Windham.

A memorial service will be held at Copeland Oaks at a later date.



His family kindly suggest contributions be made in the form of donations to the Oaks Foundation, which is the lifecare program for residents of Copeland Oaks Retirement community, 715 S. Johnson Road, Sebring, OH 44672; Windham United Methodist Church, 9051 North Main Street, Windham, OH 44288 or Union Avenue United Methodist Church, 1843 S. Union Avenue, Alliance, OH 44601.



