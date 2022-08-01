CLEARFIELD, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Shugarts, 89, died peacefully at his home on July 30, 2022.

Born on November 16, 1932, in Clearfield, P ennsylvania.

He graduated from Clearfield High School in 1950.

He enlisted in the Air Force before pursuing a degree in Engineering from Penn State.

He raised a family and retired from Wean Industries in 1990.

Frank was also an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He will be remembered for his quick wit and endless affection for his family and friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife Ann (Hill); Sisters, Janet Shugarts of Warren, Ohio, Joyce Undercofler of Woodlawn, P ennsylvania; four sons, Daniel Shugarts, Tim McElravy (Kammie), Tom McElravy (Lorraine), Frank Shugarts (Darlah); three daughters, Elaine Shugarts, Cindy Harakal (Rodney), Susan Shugarts; 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, G. Frederick and Naomi (Wilsoncroft); four brothers, John, Ken, William and Robert; three sisters, Betty Railing, Mabel Kruczek and Dessie Conrad.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society.

A private service will be held on August 3, 2022.

Family is in the care of Lane Funeral Home, Madasz Chapel.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Frank, please visit our floral store.