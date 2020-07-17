Frank Rondinelli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Rondinelli, 48, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Frank was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 23, 1971, the only son of John and Patricia M. (Perline) Rondinelli.

Frank was a lifelong resident of Youngstown graduating from Austintown Fitch High School in 1989.

He had a strong work ethic that motivated him to start two of his own businesses. For the past 20 years, Frank owned and operated Rondinelli Lawn Care and Landscaping and recently established Rondinelli Roll Offs. He also was a former gym owner of Body Shop – Total Fitness for seven years where he shared his passion for working out.



Frank lived life to the fullest socializing at restaurants with family and friends. He had a love for motorcycles, cars and animals. Frank was proud of his Italian heritage shown by the numerous tattoos that he displayed.

Frank’s memory will be carried on by his life partner and best friend of 20 years, Annette Constantino; his mother, Patricia Rondinelli; his sister, Lisa (Mark) Colabella and three nephews, Dominic, Matthew, and Anthony, who knew Frank as the “Cool Uncle.” He will also be missed by his faithful canine companion, Sofia.

Frank was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Visitation for Frank will be held on Sunday, July 19 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Private funeral services will be held with burial at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family.

