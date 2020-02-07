Frank M. Danzo, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank M. Danzo, age 76 of Brookfield, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Sunday afternoon, February 2, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born March 8, 1943 in East Liverpool, Ohio the son of the late Anthony and Nellie Martin Danzo.

He and his wife, Kay, moved to Youngstown from East Liverpool in 1965 and then in 1992 became Brookfield residents.



Frank was a 1961 graduate of East Liverpool High School.

He then served a machinist apprenticeship at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, where he worked for 20 years until it closed in 1985. He then worked for Dietrich Industries for 20 years as a machinist, retiring in 2008.



Frank was of the Catholic faith.

He enjoyed golf and had league golfed, especially on the Youngstown Sheet & Tube league. He enjoyed gardening, playing Bocce, camping, cooking outdoors and hunting that ever elusive groundhog. He loved spending time with his family and their family picnics.



Frank is survived by his wife of over 56 years, Kay L. McCullough Danzo, whom he married October 26, 1963; one daughter, Michelle A. Danzo of Boardman; two sons, Michael A. (Ivette) Danzo of Youngstown and David P. (Tracy) Danzo of Charlestown, Indiana.; five grandchildren, Dylan, Alyssa, Alex, Adam and Isabella; two brothers, Dr. Benjamin Danzo of Nashville and Tony (Cindy) Danzo of Dennison, Ohio and one sister, Phyllis (Lester) Hickman of East Liverpool.

One brother, Dominic Danzo preceded him in death.



Per Frank’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private family memorial gathering will be held.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Frank M. Danzo, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 10, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.