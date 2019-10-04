Frank Joseph Martin, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Joseph Martin, 95, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, October 3, 2019, at Windsor House of Champion, following a lengthy illness.

Frank, who was affectionately known as “Sookey,” was born January 25, 1924, in Girard, a son of the late John and Rose Spatara Martin and was a life long area resident.

He worked for Erie and Conrail Railroads for 41 years, retiring in 1985.

Mr. Martin was a lifelong parishioner of St. Rose Church in Girard.

In his early years, Sookey enjoyed bowling, playing bocce, feeding all of the birds in his neighborhood and working the daily word Jumble. Most of all, Frank loved helping his neighbors and his family.

Frank leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the love of his life, Louise T. Palmer Martin, whom he married June 26, 1954; his daughter, Rosemary (Rob) Hamilton of Canfield; his son, John (Kathy) Martin of Howland; three grandchildren, Shannon (Troy) Leavery of Streetsboro, Kayla Martin (fiancé, Josh Nickler) of Columbus, and Ryan Martin (fianceé, Corinne Jacobs) of Howland; three great-granddaughters, Cassidy Smaldino, Sydnie Leavery, and Ashlynn Leavery; his beloved “grand-dogs,” Dakota, Zooey and his “great-grand-dog,” Charlie.

A grandson, Andrew Hamilton; brothers, Anthony, Joseph, John, Frankie and sisters, Phyllis, Mary and Concetta, preceded Sookey in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Rose Church, 48 East Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Frank’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Kidney Fund through kindneyfund.org.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

The Martin family would like to thank the staff at Warren Dialysis Center in Howland for the exceptional care and treatment given to Frank. Additionally, his family would like to thank his caregiver, Tracy Tafini, for her kindness and companionship she provided to Frank and Louise.

