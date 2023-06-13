CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Gunger, 89 of Canfield, died Sunday morning, June 11 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Youngstown.

Frank was born April 15, 1934 in Youngstown, a son of the late Edward S. and Jewell Gunger and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from South High School in 1952 and attended the William Rayen College of Engineering, now part of Youngstown State University.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1957-1959.

Frank began his career at Republic Steel Corporation in 1956 as a draftsman and advanced through the company holding positions as Project Engineer, Design Engineer, Assistant Superintendent and Superintendent and Plant Engineer. He retired from what had then become LTV Steel in 1986 and went on to form F.J. Gunger Engineering Consultants where he actively worked as an engineer until 2019.

He was an automotive enthusiast and enjoyed all types of racing events and helping his son restore a 1965 GTO.

Frank was a lifelong Mason, having belonged to Sulgrave Lodge 696 F&AM which eventually became part of Argus Lodge 565 F&AM. Along with his wife Gail, he was an active supporter of the local Alzheimer’s Network and The Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

His wife of 66 years, the former Gail Leedy, whom he married November 3,1956, died on February 25, 2023.

He leaves two sons, James Gunger and Steven Gunger, both of Canfield; a daughter, Laura (Paul) Lyden of Ellsworth and two grandchildren, Paul Lyden, Jr. and Jennifer (Marc) Uhrich.

Besides his parents and his wife, Frank was preceded in death by a brother, Edward R. Gunger.

There will be no services or calling hours per Frank’s wishes.

The family invites you to make donations to the Alzheimer’s Network in his honor, 4214 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

