Frank J. Fani, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Fani, 83, passed away Friday morning, January 1, 2021 at Sharon Regional Hospital



Frank was born on August 8, 1937 in Oliver, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Nello and Rose Fani.



He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

He retired from GATX in Masury, Ohio and worked many years as a painter for Jim Marsh.

He was a loving husband and father who loved spending time with his family. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, sang in the church choir, enjoyed fishing and listening to music.



He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Helen S. (Goncz) Fani; children, Amy (Kevin) Taylor, Lori (Jeff) Kneubehl and Michelle Fani, wife of the late Frank Fani, Jr.; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Nello Fani of Austintown and Mike Fani of Brookfield, Ohio and sisters, Mary Jo Shuba of New Salem, Pennsylvania, Patty Neff of Manassas, Virginia and Linda Humphrey of Manassas, Virginia.



Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Frank J. Fani, Jr.



At this time there are no services taking place and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.



