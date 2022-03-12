CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Cavanaugh, 96, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Boardman Campus.

Frank was born to Dr. John Malachi and Clara Almira (Wack) Cavanaugh on December 28, 1925, in Youngstown.

He had three siblings: Kathleen, John and Clara.

He was educated in the Canfield School System and Youngstown College; now YSU.

Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 years, in 1943, and was honorably discharged in 1946 having had three years of active combat sea duty.

He was a salesman for the Gulf Oil Corporation, worked in R&D at Youngstown Sheet and Tube and after the mills shut down Frank worked in the personnel department of Kent State University, where he retried in 1986.

He was good at golf, hunting and fishing and enjoyed the outdoors. Frank took lots of time to travel with family.

He was a member of Canfield United Methodist Church where he served on several committees over the years.

Frank was also a member of the American Legion Post 177 and the Ellsworth VFW Post 9571.

His wife, the former Doris Jean Avery, whom he married September 2, 1950, passed away December 12, 2018.

Frank leaves one daughter, Coleen Dunchak and her husband Ted of Canfield; one granddaughter, Megan Dunchak and her husband John Donley as well as two great-grandchildren, Jude and Maude. Frank has may special nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.

Besides his parents and wife, Frank was preceded in death by a son, Rodney Allen Cavanaugh and his three siblings, John Cavanaugh, Kathleen Poplacian and Clara Taylor.

A memorial service celebrating Franks life will be held at a later date with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers memorial tributes can be made to the Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank in Frank’s memory.

Arrangements are handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Frank, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.