CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis P. Arnal, 95, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Francis was born on January 4, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Marcel and Helen Arnal.

He was a Fowler High School graduate.

Francis was a general contractor.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served during World War II in Germany.

He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, going to the camp and spending time with his family.

Francis will be deeply missed by his children, Mark (Jayne) Arnal, Pat (Linda) Arnal, Carol Fiest and Marlene Wollitz; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Miriam Arnal, whom he married on July 15, 1950 and passed on July 3, 1996; his companion, Betty Bianco; brothers, Marcel and James Arnal and sister Mary Elway.

A private service was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Memorial contributions can be made to Southern Care Hospice.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

A television tribute will air Friday, March 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.