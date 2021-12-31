YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis J. “Frank” O’Driscoll, 82, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Frank was born on September 19, 1939, in Youngstown the son of Leo and Catherine Patton O’Driscoll.

A self-made man and free spirit Frank was employed by Youngstown Steel Door prior to their closing and then worked as a boiler mechanic with the Merchant Marines. He also worked in the gas well industry.

A devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Frank was a proud Popeye and Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was happiest outside in nature and spending time on the water in his boat. A Mr. Fixit and shopping partner to his daughter Erin, Frank also enjoyed attending Medieval Fairs.

He will be missed by his daughter, Erin C. (William) Glaser and son, Christian (Tonya Noble) O’Driscoll; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and his loving companion, Barry Lambert.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Sean O’Gorman; sister, Elizabeth Andreyko and brother, Jack O’Driscoll.

Per Frank’s wishes no services will be held.

