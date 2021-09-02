Francis J. “Bernie” Bernatowicz, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis J. “Bernie” Bernatowicz of Howland, Ohio passed peacefully at his home August 31, 2021 at the age of 87.



He was born October 17, 1933 in Snyder, West Virginia to the late Louis and Stella Bernatowicz.

He came to Ohio from West Virginia at the age of 17, but always had a soft spot in his heart for the old home place and his nine brothers and sisters.



He worked as an electrician for LTV, Republic Steel and retired from WCI in 1994.

He enjoyed deer hunting, golf and was an avid sports fan.



He is survived by his soul mate and wife of 33 years, Elaine C. (Todut) Bernatowicz, daughter, Annette Bernatowicz of Howland, Ohio, daughter Jeanette Wilson of Cambridge, Minnesota, step-daughter Valerie Allen (Jeff) of Cincinnati, Ohio, grandchildren Erik Wilson (Amanda), Louie Allen, and Janie Allen and great granddaughter, Peyton Wilson. He is also survived by brothers John Bernatowicz (Kay), Ludwik Bernatowicz (Joyce), Patrick Bernatowicz (Loretta); sisters Rose Ann Lenhart, Toni Bernatowicz and Terry Spear; sisters-in-law Pauline Bernatowicz and Rosemary Bernatowicz and many other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his sister Marian Metea , brothers Edward Bernatowicz and Joe Bernatowicz and brothers-in-law Cornell Metea, Fred Spear, and Jim Lenhart.



Family and friends may visit from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday September 6, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Rd in Brookfield. Additional visitation will also be held from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Tuesday September 7, 2021 with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Burial will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery.



The family requests that any memorial donations be made in his memory to the Howland Fire Department or Howland Police Department, 169 Niles-Cortland Road NE, Warren, OH 44484.



