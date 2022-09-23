CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis Bare, Jr., known as “Junior”, died Wednesday morning, September 21 at Windsor House Canfield.

Junior was born August 31, 1929, in Ellsworth, the son of Francis Bare, Sr. and Laura (Brook) Bare.

Junior graduated from Canfield High School.

He was the owner operator of Bare Farm Equipment in Ellsworth. He had also been the Fire Chief of the Ellsworth Volunteer Fire Department for many years and a long-time firefighter for the department.

For many years he wintered in Marathon and Lake Mary, Florida.

Junior is survived by his son, Ray (Margarita Piscoya) Bare of Marathon and daughter, Sara (Bill) Wilson of Ellsworth. He also leaves his grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeff) Garrett and Nicole Sizemore; stepgrandchildren, Jennifer (Clyde) Griffith and Emily Carroll and great-great-grandson, Clyde “CJ” Griffith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary, whom he married April 14, 1978 and who died July 16, 2014.

There are no services scheduled.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Francis, please visit our floral store.