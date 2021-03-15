Francis Andrew Kleja, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis Andrew Kleja, 65, a resident of Austintown, peacefully passed away on March 12, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born on July 24, 1955 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Frank and Dorothy Kleja.

A 1973 graduate of Sharon High School, he received an Associate’s Degree from Pennsylvania State University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Youngstown State University.

Fran married Beth Madura on July 26,1980.

He worked at Sebastian’s Music and The Stereo Shop in Sharon, Pennsylvania, as well as Audio Warehouse of Youngstown, Ohio. He was most recently employed as an electrical engineer for Aptiv, formerly Delphi Packard Electric.

Fran was an avid music fan who loved to listen to local bands. He played guitar and still believed that music was best enjoyed using a turntable. He liked to spend time outdoors hiking or working around the garden. He also enjoyed traveling to many places including Cook Forest and Lake Erie.

When in Cleveland, Guarino’s Restaurant was always a stop for Fran and Beth and holds a special place in their hearts.

In addition to his wife, Beth Madura Kleja, he is survived by siblings Marianne Kleja Sherwood and husband Francis of Sharon, Stanley Kleja and wife Lisa of Pittsburgh, nephew Stan Kleja, nieces Andrea Sherwood and Jessica Kleja, aunts Cris Kunicki and Dorothy Sheppard and brother-in-law Mark Madura.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Andrew Kleja. Special thanks to Hospice House in Poland, Ohio for their kindness and wonderful care.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by the Austintown Chapel of Lane Family Funeral Homes in Austintown, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.