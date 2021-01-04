Frances S. Beck, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances S. Beck, 70 of North Jackson, passed away peacefully on Christmas day, December 25, after living with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was a wonderful and loving mother, wife and grandmother.

Frances was born on June 29, 1950 to James and Katherine Sahli. In death Frances has been reunited with her parents who she loved and adored.

Frances worked at Packard Electric for 30 years. Following her retirement, she volunteered at the Antonine Sisters Adult Daycare in North Jackson, The Veterans Administration in Youngstown and Fellows Riverside Gardens, Youngstown, where she also became a Master Gardener. Frances enjoyed being outside working in one of her many flower beds. She could make anything grow.

Frances was kind, caring and giving to all those around her. She was fair and honest and raised her children to be the same.

Frances leaves behind to honor her memory, Charles Beck, her husband of 50 years; her children, Catherine Beck of Girard, Lisa (Ian) King of Hartwell, Georgia and Brandee Beck of Youngstown and her four grandchildren who she loved and adored, Lily Valko, Giada Campana and Hunter and Asher King.

At this time, the family would like to thank Miss Brittany Johnson who helped care for Frances while at home. Brittany you cared for Frances with respect and dignity and we will be forever grateful. The family would also like to thank Windsor House at O’Brien Memorial for taking such compassionate care of Frances over the last two weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in honor of Frances, to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Northeast Ohio, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Ste. 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

The family respects the wishes of Frances that there be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

