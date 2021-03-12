Frances Martin, Ellsworth, Ohio

ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Martin,75, of Ellsworth, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Blossom Nursing Home in Salem.



Born July 4, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, Frances was the daughter of John James and Mary Doris Malone Martin.



Frances was a graduate of Western Reserve Berlin Center High School. She furthered her education and obtained a BA at Ursuline College, a Master’s in History at Youngstown State University and a Juris Doctrine at George Mason School of Law (now Justice Scalia School of Law).

Frances was employed by the Social Security Administration and the United States Army as a historian. She practiced law in many states as well as Ohio.



She was a member of Lady of the Lakes St. James Church in North Jackson and was a devout Catholic.

She was a member and officer of the VFW Posy Auxiliary 9571 Ellsworth and a founding member of the Ellsworth Historical Society, as well as a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARF) and the WWII Heritage Society. She maintained memberships in many professional and national organization, as well as charitable groups.

She was proud of her Irish Heritage and visited Ireland several times. Frances had many diverse interests. She studied many languages, including German, Russian, Spanish and Arabic. She traveled throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Russia, the Pacific Islands and Mexico. She was a reader of all types of books and literature. She loved animals, especially horses, cats and dogs. She was a gourmet cook and loved family gatherings.



She is survived by her siblings, Elaine Martin, Ila Martin, Sister Mary Peter Martin, Ellen Martin, Regina (Everett) Spell, Rita (Don) Knauf and Kelly Hardinger and many nieces and nephews.



Frances is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary; she is also preceded in death by her brothers, William, John, Timothy and Vincent and her sisters, Evelyn Hilden, Coletta Hutchins and Theresa Osthoff.



The family would like to express appreciation to Blossom Nursing Home and Community Hospice of Salem for their support and care of Frances and her family.



No services or calling hours will take place at this time.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Frances Martin please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 14, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.