BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Lucille Nicholson, 99, passed away Saturday morning, November 12, 2022 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury.

Frances was born on February 22, 1923 in Monach, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Mary Ann Soltis.

She was a Dunbar High School graduate and a loving homemaker for her husband and children.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, bird watching, gardening, reading, and playing cards. Above all she loved to spend time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Frances will be deeply missed by her loving children, Joyce (Bill) Alexander of Brookfield, John (Linda) Nicholson of Bonita Springs, Florida, Robert (Nada) Nicholson of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Stacy (Edward) Anderson of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and Tracy (Richard) Reimold of Transfer, Pennsylvania; daughter in law, Sue Nicholson of Hartford; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; special nieces and nephews; and her sister Eloise Sendi of Alexandria, Virginia.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ellsworth B. Nicholson, whom she married on July 21, 1945 and passed on May 7, 2004; her son, Thomas Nicholson; sisters, Catherine Smith, Mary Monaco, Anna Gondik, Maxine Soltis and Pauline Martinosky; and brothers, James and John Soltis.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday November 14, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Rd in Brookfield and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday November 15, 2022 at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. David Luther.

Burial will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

