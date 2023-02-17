CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Ann Gunter (88) of Canfield passed away February 15, 2023 at Hospice House in Boardman.

She was born in Crab Orchard, West Virginia, daughter of Charles and Judy Nestor Bane. She grew up in and around Beckley and Pineville, West Virginia during the depression.

She was the daughter of a coal miner. She started working at a very young age. She spoke of her childhood often, the long walks to school, the beauty of wildflowers, the creeks, and the mountains that she always called home. She showed strength in times of trouble and was generous, kind and loving.

Fran attended Pineville High School where she met Bernie Gunter who became her husband of 70 years. The family moved often due to Bernie’s career with the Social Security Administration and in 1972 finally settled in Canfield, Ohio.

Fran was involved in every community the family resided. She was a member of the Newcomers Club and the Welcome Wagon. She also served as a Girl Scout leader and den mother for the Boy Scouts, taught elementary school in Defiance Ohio and was a reading assistant for Austintown Schools. She loved to learn new things, taking Bridge lessons, golf lessons, tennis lessons, and ceramic lessons. She was an excellent seamstress and homemaker.

In Canfield, Fran was a member of the Sleepy Hollow Garden Club, the Friendship Club and the Canfield Women’s Club which sponsored the Annual Flea Market on the Green. She enjoyed planning and participating in the event and loved to recruit her grandsons to help. She took great pride in them and played an active role in their lives. She was a member of numerous bridge groups. She bowled for decades most recently with the Ally Cat League. She bowled and played bridge until a few months before she passed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Norma and Mary, son David and husband Bernie, who passed away January 31, 2023. Frances leaves to cherish her memory daughter Attorney Debra Gunter Weaver (Jan Pentz) of Youngstown; Barbara Gunter Bröndum (Professor Lars Bröndum) of Stockholm, Sweden; and grandchildren Derek (Priscilla) Weaver, Daniel (Ivy) Weaver, Dylan Weaver, Krister (Hannah) Bröndum, and Eric Bröndum; and great-grandchildren Elliot, Ethan, Harper, and Preston Weaver and Ben Bröndum.

Per Fran’s request there were no calling hours. A private graveside service was held at Green Haven Cemetery where Fran was laid to rest next to Bernie on February 16, 2023.

Lane Family Funeral Homes in Canfield provided counsel and comfort to the family.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Treez Please Inc. (501(c) (3) at 1330 Wick Ave. Youngstown, OH 44505.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.