Foster Leroy Teeters, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Foster Leroy Teeters, age 89, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his residence.



Foster was born July 10, 1930 in Berlin Center, Ohio to the late Floyd and Freida (Orr) Teeters.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the motor pool during the Occupation of Germany.

Foster worked as a Heavy Equipment operator for many years working on many construction projects.



Foster was a known jokester! He was an outdoorsman, he loved to fish, he was a successful vegetable gardener and enjoyed bowling and golfing in his younger years. During his time in the military, Foster learned the game of hockey and became quite proficient too.



Besides his parents, Foster is preceded in death by his brothers Wayne, Gene, Gary and his sister Delores Rembowski.



Foster is survived by his wife Darlene (Lemmon) Teeters, his children, Katherine Moore, Kenneth F. Teeters, Karen A. Hullihen, Karl W. Teeters, and Kristine Betts; six grandchildren, Kara Teeters, Theresa Hullihen, Elaine Hullihen, Brandon Thatcher, Brittany Gowday and Brendon Betts. A brother Earl Teeters survives as well.



Friends may call 11:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. in Cortland where the funeral service will begin at Noon with Pastor David Luther officiant.



Private interment will be in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.



Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Foster’s family.

