Floyd E. Stephens, Austintown Township, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd E. Stephens passed away on Monday evening, July 26, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital main campus.

Floyd was born May 25, 1952, in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, the son of the late Henry and Emma Jean (Sharp) Stephens.

He had worked for Republic Steel before becoming an over the road truck driver.

He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and attended the Kingdom Hall on Four Mile Run Road in Austintown.

Floyd leaves his wife, the former Joyce Roudebush, whom he married November 14, 1970; two children, Ginger (Stan) Cartright of Erie, Pennsylvania and Tom (Ashley) Stephens of Youngstown; six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Christine, Jonathan, Scott, Cora and Jake, as well as one sister, Barbara Campbell of San Luis Obispo, California.

Besides his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by four brothers, Lyle, William, Walter and Jim Stephens.

There will be private services for friends and family to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

