WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd Colson, 85, passed away Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022 at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.



Floyd was born on August 27, 1936 in Claxton, Georgia, a son of the late Leroy and Ollie Colson.



He loved being outdoors, especially in his garden where he grew many flowers, beans and tomatoes. He also enjoyed working on upholstery and loved spending time with his family or having a cup of coffee with his friends.



Floyd will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Mary Elaine Colson, whom he married on July 29, 1967; son, Thomas (Barbara) Warren; grandchildren, Tracy (Michael) Chermansky and Megan (Eric) Moore; great-grandchildren Andrew, Gemma and Margot and sister, Lutrell McCorkle.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Edward Warren and brothers, Leroy, Jr. and Edward Colson.



Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m.



Entombment will be taken place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friends of the Greenhouse Consortium in Warren. Checks may be made to FOGC (Friends of the Greenhouse Consortium) and sent to 518 Kenmore Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483-5522.



A television tribute will air Sunday, June 26 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.