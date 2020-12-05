Florence Pruett, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence M. Pruett, 75, of Austintown, died Tuesday afternoon, December 1, 2020, at her residence.

Florence was born February 10, 1945, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Charles Edward and Florence (Shones) Nelson and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from South High School and was a homemaker.

She was a hard working mother and enjoyed sewing, cooking and going out with friends.

Her husband, James Pruett, died in 1968.

She leaves two sons, Edward Pruett of Austintown and James Pruett of Youngstown.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 6, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.