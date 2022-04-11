AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence Margaret (Wardle) Russell, 91, passed away April 8, 2022.

Florence was born on September 11, 1930, in Canfield the daughter of Charles and Mary (Check) Wardle.

A 1948 graduate of Canfield High School she married Harry P. Russell in 1951 and had five children.

Florence worked at General Electric for twenty-five years before retiring.

Her children and grandchildren were her heart, blessing them made her happy. She loved to take her grandchildren shopping, to get hair cuts and to take them to get their pictures taken. Flo enjoyed bingo nights with dear friends. She was an amazing dancer and love to dance at weddings. Flo had a magical way with animals and was a regular contributor to local rescues. (Every Dog Matters was her favorite.) She was a lifelong resident of Austintown and spent her final years in Berlin Center in the loving care of her daughter Edna. She enjoyed being entertained by Edna’s sweet dogs and adorable cats.

Florence is survived by her five children; Polly A. (Sean) Liscic of Austintown, Linda B. (Ben) Erikson of New Mexico, Edna M. (Mark) West of Berlin Center, Robert F. Russell of Salem and LeRoy C. Russell of Austintown. Florence leaves her grandchildren; ChiAnne, Colleen, Sarah and Melisa Trickett, Katrina Stainton, Anton J. Russell, Carl E. Russell, Amber N. Setting and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, her parents and siblings, Robert, John, Donald, William, Mary Louise, Elizabeth, Clara, Dorothy and Fred.

Visitation will be held Wednesday April 13, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m.. Private burial will take place at Brunstetter Cemetery.

To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com



To send flowers to the family of Florence, please visit our floral store.