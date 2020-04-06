Florence June Keeley, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence “June” Hollowell Keeley, age 95, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin and friend, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Humility House, Austintown surrounded by her family, under the comforting care of Hospice.



June was born June 9, 1924 in Mineral Ridge, a daughter of Ralph Emmit and Florence Edith (Squelch) Hollowell.

She graduated in 1942 from Mineral Ridge High School and was a lifelong area resident.



On July 21, 1942, June married Army Captain Frank Joseph “Bud” Keeley. She and Bud moved to his duty station at Camp Wolters, Texas. While there, June – as did many women – answered the call of the U.S. President to support the WWII war effort. Wives of service members reported to airplane factories; June operated a rivet gun to assemble B-52s. These women were proud to be known collectively as, “Rosie the Riveter.”



After her young family was raised, she worked for General Electric Mahoning Glass plant in Niles and (after retirement) Infocision, where she was frequently recognized as Employee of the Month.



June was a member of the Mineral Ridge United Methodist Church, then the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge.

She was a member of Meander Ladies Golf League, and “couples” golf leagues in Wildwood, Florida, where she and Bud spent many winters, until his passing on April 25, 1990.



June was a member of Eastern Star Opal Chapter 181, Mineral Ridge Golden Glow Rebecca Lodge, Mineral Ridge 55 Plus Club and SCOPE Senior Center in Niles. She was an original and 60-plus year member of the “Gaytime 500 Card Club.”



Along with her husband, June enjoyed camping trips and traveling throughout the continental United States and Hawaii. She also enjoyed many years of family fishing trips to Rice Lake, Canada, a trip to England, Scotland and Wales and enjoyed several vacations with family in San Diego and Las Vegas. June loved playing bingo and taking bus trips to area casinos, crafts, crocheting, sewing and especially loved cooking and baking for her family.



June leaves, to cherish her memory, a sister, Gayle Hollowell of Mineral Ridge; three children:

daughters, Cheryl Buila and husband, Ed, of Niles and Kathy Smith and husband, Frank, of Mineral Ridge and son, Terry Keeley and wife, Madeline, of Niles; six grandchildren, whom she absolutely loved and adored, Frank Keeley, Bryan Keeley and wife, Melissa, Terry Keeley, Jr., Rick Buila, Stacey Pryce and husband, Rob and Rob Buila; nine great-grandchildren, whom she loved beyond measure,

Tyler, Dillan, Mia, Matthew, Aidan and Ava Keeley and Camden, Keeley and Emma Pryce; sisters-in-law, Hazel Keeley Barto and Doris Keeley Young and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Besides her husband, June was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Alice Elizabeth Morris; a brother, Raymond Ralph Hollowell and an infant brother, Edward E. Hollowell.



Due to the current pandemic and the necessity of social distancing, there will be no calling hours or public service. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



June has been laid to rest next to her husband at Kerr Cemetery, Mineral Ridge.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 3654 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

