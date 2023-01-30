FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Florence JoAnn Dye, 85, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Florence passed away Saturday evening, January 28, 2023, at her home.

She was born June 20, 1937, in Youngstown, the daughter of Harry and Grace (Maggs) May.

She was a 1955 graduate of Jackson Milton High School.

Her hobbies included crocheting, bird watching and feeding and sports. She was also an avid donor to several charities. Florence was an avid Elvis fan.

Her husband James Dye, whom she married December 3, 1955, passed away March 18, 1998.

Florence leaves three children, Edward Dye of Warren, Randall (Michele) Dye of Fowler, and Tammy (Rob) Rakusan of Newnan, Georgia, three grandchildren, Jeffery, Randy, and Jenny, as well as eight great-grandchildren, Callie, Izzy, Sami, Ashlynn, Kyla, Delila, Leon and Ryan.

Besides her parents and husband, Florence was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Hunt.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Friday February 3, 2023, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where services will begin at 5:00 p.m.

