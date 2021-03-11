Florence A. “Peg” Walton-Kelley, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence A. “Peg” Walton-Kelley, age 94, passed away Tuesday, March 2, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.



Florence had the distinction of being the first baby born (1927) in Niles on January 2, 1927 to the late Albert and Florence (George) Coupland.

She was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and lived in the Niles/Warren area most of her life.



Florence was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother and “G-Gram” and she loved spending time with her family. Peg often spoke of the fun she enjoyed with both her bridge club and golf playing days and she had quite a knitting talent making great comforters and scarfs for her children and grandchildren. She loved when family came to visit or when she could travel to visit her family and other special places around the country. She was a huge Buckeyes fan and loved the times she was able to go to Ohio State football games to watch her two sons during their time in the marching band.



Besides her parents and her four siblings, Florence is preceded in death by her first husband, Donald E. Walton and her second husband, Paul Kelley.



She is survived by her beloved children, Karen (Patrick) MacQueen of Hancock, New Hampshire, Gayle (Anthony) Barbarini of Punta Gorda, Florida, Gary (Lucy) Walton of Johns Island, South Carolina and Jim (Regina) Walton, Cheshire, Connecticut; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Peg had a message she wanted to share with her family and friends:

“Grieve not….nor speak of me with tears….but laugh and talk of me as though I were beside you. I loved you so….’twas Heaven here with you. All my love, Mom, Grandma and G-Gram”



A service will be held Saturday, April 3 at 3:00 p.m. at Kerr Cemetery, 1240 Salt Springs Road in Mineral Ridge.



In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please make a donation to an organization of your choice.



