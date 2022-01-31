HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felicia Rae “Frit” MacMillan, 82, of Howland, passed away peacefully after a long illness with her husband and daughter by her side on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Felicia was born August 27, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas and Betty Faro.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding in 1957.

She married her high school sweetheart, Ken MacMillan, on September 13,1957, then spent over 64 wonderful years together.

Felicia was a very loving person who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had a special nickname for her grandchildren, which will never be forgotten. She always found joy and humor in life and made friends wherever she went.

Felicia was an active volunteer in many organizations in her church and community. She enjoyed reading and travel. She was an avid collector of nativities, tatting and bobbin lace shuttles and spent many hours looking for them at specialty stores, flea markets and antique shops.

Felicia was a very talented craftsman and master weaver who enjoyed demonstrating and teaching others about basket weaving, spinning and weaving at festivals, schools and fairs. She was a long-time member of the Youngstown Area Weavers’ Guild where she served as President along with other positions in the organization. Felicia received many awards for her baskets and fiber arts, including hundreds of ribbons and several “Best of Show” at the Canfield Fair. She would never take money for her weaving because she felt God gave her the skill and allowed her to do what she loved most.

Other clubs and organizations that Felicia was involved with include Whispering Valley Fiber Arts, Niles Historical Society, Saint David Society, Gymanfa Gahu Welsh Club, and Trumbull Art Guild where she was a featured artist.

Felicia was a longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where she loved teaching Sunday School, working with various youth groups, and the Christian Fellowship group.

She also spent several years teaching at the American School in Saltillo, Mexico, while Ken was working there for General Motors.

Felicia leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Ken MacMillan; her children, Scott (Dori) MacMillan, Théo (Chip) Anderson, Ken (Denise) MacMillan, and Patricia (Charles) Zander; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother Thomas (Melissa) Faro; many loving family members and friends from childhood and through the years.

Felicia is preceded in death by her twin infant sons, parents; two brothers, Timothy Scott Faro and Tracy Paul Faro.

Family and friends will be received to pay respects at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel in Warren, Ohio on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with burial following at Union Cemetery in Niles, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Warren, Ohio.

